DPM urges property owners to invest in Downtown Nassau

MInister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper yesterday again urged property owners to invest more in Downtown Nassau to help revitalize the area.

“When we pass East Street, headed towards the bridge, we see a lot of dilapidation there,” Cooper said.

“It’s not the experience we would want our guests to have. And, therefore, we will continue in the short term to put in place some remediation efforts.

“Longer term, we’re inviting investors to invest in downtown. Domestic investors, first. Ideally, the property owners would fix up their properties, keeping the same old charm that we used to love about Bay Street. We can get it back, take some investment, and we hope that the property owners, firstly, will invest more.”

Cooper made these comments during a walkabout downtown, which he said was a way to “feel the pulse” of tourists.

He added that his ministry along with the Ministry of Works demolished five dilapidated buildings east of East Street over the last eight months or so, where property owners were not compliant with his and the Ministry of Works’ requests.

He said he hopes that his ministry does not have to continue the demolition process, but said they “have the will where it’s necessary to do so”.

However, he expressed excitement with the Nassau Cruise Port, which is undergoing major expansion.

“We have invested heavily as the government and the people of The Bahamas in the Nassau Cruise Port,” Cooper said.

“We’ve invested some $300 million. You will see that that’s advanced significantly, and that’s one scheduled to open sometime within the next few months.

“We’re excited about that. We think that excitement is going to spill onto Bay Street proper and, hopefully, the vendors and the workers on Bay Street will feel that. And hopefully, it will encourage more entrepreneurs to get into business on Bay Street, to participate in the high level of traffic that the director general [of tourism Latia Duncombe] talked about just now.

“There will be a significant amount of Bahamian entrepreneurs in the port itself, and they are preparing themselves at the moment. The developers [are] talking with entrepreneurs and selecting, so that by the time the port opens, they are properly set up and trained and ready to go with hopefully authentic Bahamian products.”

Cooper also spoke to the issue of parking downtown and noted plans for a cleanup initiative.

“When we look at the revitalization of Bay Street, we hope that some investors will focus on some high rise parking decks,” Cooper said.

“We know that we have some improvements to do in the short term. We are putting in place some measures to do some beautification and certainly more maintenance – more maintenance by way of keeping Bay Street cleaner, collecting the garbage more frequently, doing wash downs every day. The very basic things expected from a visitor coming to your home. We are going to ensure that that’s being done on a more consistent basis.”

According to police, a tourist was robbed while walking downtown last month.

Addressing the safety issue, Cooper said, “Well, you will see that there is an improved police presence.

“Yesterday, the team had a meeting with the commissioner of police and the stakeholders in the downtown area, the downtown partnership, and we are working together to put in place strategies to ensure less vagrancy, to ensure more law and order. And I think the mere presence of police in the downtown area is important.

“The numbers have increased significantly, and you will see by the mere foot traffic that you’ll experience on Bay Street, that there is a high level of traffic and, therefore, the police is responding appropriately.

“The idea is prevention, and we hope that we would not experience any incidents like the one you mentioned in the near term or at all in the future, quite frankly.”