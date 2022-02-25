DPP drops bail appeal for man accused of murdering QC teacher

The prosecution yesterday abandoned its appeal against the grant of bail to a murder suspect, making it possible for him to be released.

Earlier this month, Justice Deborah Fraser set bail at $30,000 for Makiavelli Tinker, who is facing a second trial for the 2015 murder of Queen’s College Primary School teacher Joyelle McIntosh.

However, prosecutors appealed, which stayed the judge’s decision.

On Thursday, Shirl Deveaux informed the Court of Appeal that the DPP was withdrawing its appeal.

The Court of Appeal in December 2021 ordered Tinker’s retrial for the murder of McIntosh and the attempted murder of her son.

Prosecutors allege that Tinker opened fire on McIntosh’s car during an attempted robbery on Parkgate Road.

Public Defender Stanley Rolle represents Tinker.