DPP drops case against Ken Dorsett

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued a nolle prosequi in the corruption case of former Progressive Liberal Party Cabinet minister Ken Dorsett.

That means that the DPP will not pursue its case against Dorsett.

Dorsett was charged in 2017 with extorting $120,000 from businessman Jonathan Ash.

“The witness, Mr. Jonathan Ash, indicated his intention to not testify,” the DPP said in a statement yesterday.

“Therefore, the director of public prosecutions having been advised by the senior officer having conduct of the matter signed a nolle prosequi in the matter of R vs Kenred Dorsett.

“This means that the prosecution has insufficient evidence to proceed, and therefore the case is abandoned.”

Dorsett was charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery, and one count of misconduct in public office. But prosecutors only moved forward with the bribery charges.

Following his arraignment, and after he spent 48 hours in police custody, Dorsett was granted $50,000 bail.

He was the first of three former PLP parliamentarians who were arrested and accused of abusing their office for financial gain.

Former Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson and former Senator and Public Hospitals Authority Chairman Frank Smith have both been acquitted.