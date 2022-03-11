News

DPP drops case against Ken Dorsett

Photo of Travis Cartwright-Carroll Travis Cartwright-Carroll Send an email 5 hours ago
266 1 minute read
In this July 13, 2017 file photo, police officers escort former Minister of the Environment Kenred Dorsett (center) into court.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued a nolle prosequi in the corruption case of former Progressive Liberal Party Cabinet minister Ken Dorsett.

That means that the DPP will not pursue its case against Dorsett.

Dorsett was charged in 2017 with extorting $120,000 from businessman Jonathan Ash.

“The witness, Mr. Jonathan Ash, indicated his intention to not testify,” the DPP said in a statement yesterday.

“Therefore, the director of public prosecutions having been advised by the senior officer having conduct of the matter signed a nolle prosequi in the matter of R vs Kenred Dorsett.

“This means that the prosecution has insufficient evidence to proceed, and therefore the case is abandoned.”

Dorsett was charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery, and one count of misconduct in public office. But prosecutors only moved forward with the bribery charges.

Following his arraignment, and after he spent 48 hours in police custody, Dorsett was granted $50,000 bail.

He was the first of three former PLP parliamentarians who were arrested and accused of abusing their office for financial gain.

Former Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson and former Senator and Public Hospitals Authority Chairman Frank Smith have both been acquitted.

Photo of Travis Cartwright-Carroll Travis Cartwright-Carroll Send an email 5 hours ago
266 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Travis Cartwright-Carroll

Travis Cartwright-Carroll

Travis Cartwright-Carroll is the assistant editor. He covers a wide range of national issues. He joined The Nassau Guardian in 2011 as a copy editor before shifting to reporting. He was promoted to assistant news editor in December 2018.

Related Articles

Photo of ‘$2 mil. mistake’

‘$2 mil. mistake’

8 hours ago
Photo of PM to review two ‘significant offers’ for Grand Lucayan

PM to review two ‘significant offers’ for Grand Lucayan

8 hours ago
Photo of CDC to lower Bahamas’ rating to level three, ministry says

CDC to lower Bahamas’ rating to level three, ministry says

8 hours ago

FAO representative visits The Bahamas

8 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker