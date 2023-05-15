Dr. Alexandria Roberts-Bowe appointed next director of Catholic education

Dr. Alexandria Roberts-Bowe has been appointed incoming director of Catholic education by the Catholic Board of Education (CBE).

Roberts-Bowe, who officially assumes her role as director on September 1, 2023, will succeed Claudette Rolle who retires after 40-plus years at the end of the current academic year.

To ensure a smooth transition, Rolle will continue to work closely with Roberts-Bowe.

According to the CBE, significant consideration was given to the skills, experiences and expertise needed to successfully guide the CBE system in its next phase of growth.

Roberts-Bowe has provided 29 years of service to Catholic education and currently serves as the curriculum officer.

She joined the CBE in 1994 as a teacher at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy. She was promoted to principal of St. Vincent de Paul School in 2004 and assumed the role of curriculum officer in 2008.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota, and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of St. Thomas, Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 2021, she attained her Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership from Barry University, Miami Shores.

The Bahamas CBE is the largest and oldest private educational system in The Bahamas.

The family of CBE schools consists of eight schools located on the islands of New Providence, Abaco and Grand Bahama.