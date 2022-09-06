Obituaries

Dr. Carol Angela Henry-Carroll

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the Late Dr. Carol Angela Henry-Carroll age 73 years a resident of Lakeview Drive, Nassau, The Bahamas, will be held Wednesday September 07, 2022 at, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Stapledon Gardens. Cremation was held prior to service.

Current Government COVID-19 regulations are in effect. Social Distancing and Face Masks will be required.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband (together for 53 years): Dr. K. Larry Carroll; her children: Amanda, Keenan and Melissa; sisters: Judith Henry-Porther and Valerie Smart of Trinidad; brother: Dr. Ronald Henry of Trinidad; sisters-in-law: Margo Gongora and Yasmin Enache; the Samuel Minnis Family; the Archie Carroll Family; numerous nieces and nephews; her close friends: Cassie Cooper, Merlease Bethel, Rosemary Johnson, Bill and Glynn Lyons, Rosamund Williams, Cora Johnson, Mildred Fox, Fr. John and Loise Kabiga, Debbie Johnson; the Holy Trinity Church Family, and myriad of other family members and friends.

