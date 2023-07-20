State Recognized Funeral Service for the late Rt. Hon. Dr. Diane Gail Saunders, C.B., OBE, Former Bahamian Historian, Archivist, Athlete, and Author 79 years of Coral Drive, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 21st July, 2023 at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Officiating will be The Rt. Rev’d. Laish Z. Boyd, Bishop of the Diocese of The Bahamas & The Turks & Caicos Islands assisted by The Very Rev’d. Harry Bain, Dean of Nassau, Rector, Christ Church Cathedral and Rev’d. Fr. Eric A.A. Miller, Curate, Christ Church Cathedral. Cremation will follow.

Left to cherish Gail’s memory and legacy of excellence are her, Sibling: E. Terry North (Bernadette); Niece: Kristy North; Nephew: Jarryd North (Gladys); Grand-Nieces and Grand Nephews: Tyisha Pinder, Anais North, and Genesis North: Damian North, Kole Johnson, and Luciano North; Cousins: Sidney Godet, Toni Godet, Tracey Godet, Scott Godet, Sandra Podlewski, Henio Podlewski, Karen Bethel, Douglas Albury, Carol Albury, Lynn Thackary, Deidre Turnquest, Kim Bastian, Neil Fountain, Dennis Fountain, Jeanne Thompson, Sherrie Minnis and Family, Heather Thompson, Tommy Thompson, Dawn Marshall and Family, The Isaacs Clan including Tod Isaacs, Justice Jon Isaacs, Janine Isaacs, Sonia Isaacs-Smith, Irrington “Minky” Isaacs, Bobby, Vivian, and Leslie; Craig Pyfrom and Family; Tyrone Pyfrom and Family, Jack Isaacs and Anne Isaacs-Bees, The DeGregory Clan including Marcella and Daphne, The North Clan including Willie Munoz, Karen Spalding, Carla Slazaenger and Kyle Munoz; the Honourable Dr. Hubert A. Minnis and Family; Special Friends: The Honourable Philip Brave Davis and Family, the Honourable Frederick Mitchell, The Honourable Glenys Hanna-Martin, The Honourable Hubert Ingraham, the Honourable Perry G. Christie, Dame Marguerite Pindling and the Pindling Family, Sir Orville Turnquest and Family, Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson and Family, Dr. Keisha Patterson-Pratt and Family, Lorraine Lightbourne, Renee Roth, Nicolette Bethel, Philip Burrows, Edward and Tasha Bethel, Jane-Michele Bethel, Vincent Johnson, Elma Garraway, Campbell and Sharon Cleare, J’rome Miller, Elaine Pinder, Ethlyn Lundy, the Thompson Family, the Williams Family, Terrell and Alana Major, Sean McWeeney, KC, and Family, Ms. Charlyne Sealey, Dr. Johnny and Patricia Rodgers and Family, Patricia Rodgers, Mrs. Pamela Burnside, Mrs. June Sands and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Max Gibson and Family, Mr. Lowell Mortimer, Mr. and Mrs. Kendal Nottage and Family, Bridget Brereton, Samantha Fowler, Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey, Elizabeth Rox, Claudette “Cookie” Allens, Delores “Reds” Archer Adderley; her Caregivers Melissa Curtis, Deborah Maynard, Blessed Beginning Midwifery and Nursing Agency, Dr. Charles Rahming, Patrice Williams and the Department of Archives, the Bahamas Historical Society, the University of The Bahamas, the Bahamas Girl Guides, the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts, the Association of Caribbean Historians, the International Women’s Forum, and other numerous relatives and friends.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Dr. Saunders will lie-in-repose (TODAY) Thursday, 20th July, 2023 in Repose Room B of Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.