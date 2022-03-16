Dr. Erik Rolland named new UB president

University of The Bahamas Board of Trustees Chairwoman Allyson Maynard-Gibson announced yesterday that Dr. Erik Rolland was selected as the new president of the university.

She said the appointment takes effect on August 1, 2022.

“The next president has the qualifications, experience, and skills to meet mission-critical objectives, namely the knowledge, insights, and experience to achieve international accreditation,” Maynard-Gibson said during a press conference.

She said Rolland has the “vision and competence to implement sustainable, financial and operational models for fundraising and the capability to integrate 21st-century technology modalities throughout the institution”.

“Fostering sustainability, a succession plan will be implemented to ensure that within a reasonable period of time several individuals will be qualified to succeed the president,” she added.

Rolland, who grew up in Norway, traveled to the US to complete his Ph.D. studies in 1991.

“He is a respected professional with 30 years’ experience hailing from the University of

California and the California State University system in the United States,” UB said in a statement.

Rolland currently serves as the dean of the College of Business Administration at California Polytechnic & State University.

Maynard-Gibson said Rolland has “successfully forged collaborations with key economic development partners, particularly those which have fueled venture capital pursuits as a feeder for entrepreneurship and sharing knowledge of best practices”.

“Leveraging his expertise and networks will create further opportunities for the exposure and engagement of our students with industry leaders around the world,” she said.

UB President Dr. Rodney Smith concludes his tenure on July 31, 2022.

He has assured the board that he will support a seamless transition in leadership, Maynard-Gibson said.

Asked if there were no Bahamians qualified to lead the university, Maynard-Gibson replied, “We scrupulously examined qualifications, examined the criteria that had been laid down by university and community stakeholders.

“At the end of the day Dr. Rolland was chosen.”

Seventy-nine people applied for the position of president.

The candidates were narrowed down to three finalists who were referred to the board for review.

The finalists were Rolland; Sir Anthony Seldon, who served as the vice-chancellor at University of Buckingham in Buckingham, England; and President of UB North Dr. Ian Strachan, a Bahamian.

In a statement, Rolland said he is looking forward to “continuing the building of a first-rate national and international university”.

“As president, my mission is to continue to build an inclusive community that enables both university and nation-building, and that aligns our programs and curricula in ways that support international recognition and accreditation,” he said.

“Together, we will continue the growth and the successful path of the University of The Bahamas, and provide unparalleled value for The Bahamas and for its people.”