Dr. Linda A. Davis appointed BTVI interim president

Dr. Linda A. Davis has been appointed interim president of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) by the board of directors, effective immediately, as outgoing president Dr. Robert W. Robertson wraps up his tenure after six years.

Davis was appointed BTVI’s inaugural vice president in September 2021, after serving in higher education administration at the senior level for more than two decades – from the College of The Bahamas, now University of The Bahamas (UB), to the former Wheelock College (Boston, MA, USA) and back to UB where she served a stint as provost.

According to BTVI officials, as the institution transitions, the board is confident that Davis will be instrumental in the transformation and structure necessary to bring BTVI in alignment with its strategic goals.

The board of directors takes this opportunity to thank outgoing president Dr. Robert W. Robertson for his six years of service to the institution and, by extension, the nation.

We congratulate Dr. Davis and wish her success in her new role.

