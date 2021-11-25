Obituaries

Dr. Nicholas Llewellyn Hepburn

Dr. Nicholas Llewellyn Hepburn aged 73 years, of West Bay Street, died at his residence on Sunday, November 21st, 2021.

He is survived by his Daughter: Nicola Celeste Hepburn-Nelson (Oliver Nelson); Sons: Jason Hepburn (Dr. Jayde Moxey-Hepburn), Roderick Ian Hepburn (Tavette Darville-Hepburn) and Dr. Delton Farquharson; Grandchildren: Jolee and Joseph, Hepburn, Morris Nelson, and River Hepburn; Sisters: Rosemary Barrett, Charise Hepburn, Collona Wallace (Kurt Wallace), and Linda Virgill; Brothers: Faisal Hepburn (Norhayati Hepburn), Kendal Hepburn (Daphne Hepburn), Linden Hepburn (Melanie Hepburn), and Gary Hepburn; and a host of other relatives and friends.  

Cremation will take place.

