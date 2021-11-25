Dr. Nicholas Llewellyn Hepburn aged 73 years, of West Bay Street, died at his residence on Sunday, November 21st, 2021.

He is survived by his Daughter: Nicola Celeste Hepburn-Nelson (Oliver Nelson); Sons: Jason Hepburn (Dr. Jayde Moxey-Hepburn), Roderick Ian Hepburn (Tavette Darville-Hepburn) and Dr. Delton Farquharson; Grandchildren: Jolee and Joseph, Hepburn, Morris Nelson, and River Hepburn; Sisters: Rosemary Barrett, Charise Hepburn, Collona Wallace (Kurt Wallace), and Linda Virgill; Brothers: Faisal Hepburn (Norhayati Hepburn), Kendal Hepburn (Daphne Hepburn), Linden Hepburn (Melanie Hepburn), and Gary Hepburn; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation will take place.