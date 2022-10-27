Dr. Paul Jones headlines ‘Psalm, Hymns and Spiritual Tunes’ as in-person concerts resume at Christ Church Cathedral 

Dr. Paul Jones, Christ Church Cathedral associate organist, and choir accompanist, will headline a presentation of music, titled, “Psalm, Hymns and Spiritual Tunes” this weekend, as in-person concerts resume at the Cathedral.

Appearing with Jones, who has skillfully woven together different styles of music, including some of his own compositions and arrangements, using various local instrumentalists and singers, will be the combined voices of the University of The Bahamas (UB) Concert Choir, The Highgrove Singers, and the men and women of The Cathedral Choir under the direction of Adrian Archer; flutist Dr. Christine Gangelhoff; violinist Catharina Jirjahlke; Christian Justilien on tuba; trumpetist Yonell Justilien; cellist Romel Shearer and the UB brass and percussion players including Zaavan Colebrooke, Jean Joseph, Tyreke King, Daniel Saunders, and Caleb Sears.

“We are so delighted to return to some aspects of normalcy with our public music program,” said Archer, director of music at the Anglican cathedral.

“Psalm, Hymns and Spiritual Tunes” takes place on Sunday, October 30 and is being presented by the music department of Christ Church Cathedral, in conjunction with the Nassau Music Society.

Jones is the current head of the department of performing arts and choral director at UB. He has served on the faculty of four universities and staff of eight churches as organist and/or music director, has written two books on church music, composed 250-plus works, recorded 16 albums, performed in 14 countries, and accompanied eight metropolitan opera stars as well as many top-tier orchestral soloists.

Tickets are priced at $20 for adults and $10 for children and may be obtained at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street, and all Customs Computers locations, or at the door.