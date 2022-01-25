Obituaries

Dr. Sidney T. Sweeting

Dr. Sidney T. Sweeting, DDS,  of Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas, died on Sunday,

23rd January, 2022 at Doctors Hospital, Collins Avenue, Nassau.

Dr. Sweeting is survived by his wife, Mrs. Thiry M. Sweeting; his four children, Jennifer, Andrew, Karen and Diane; eleven grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; a sister, Clio Sweeting and many other relatives.

Further Arrangements will be announced.

Covid-19 Protocols followed.

Arrangements by Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited.

