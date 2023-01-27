Dr. Timothy Edward Augustus Barrett
Dr. Timothy Edward Augustus Barrett aged 74 of Tower Estates Drive, Sans Souci, died at Doctors Hospital on Friday, 20th January 2023.
He is survived by his Wife: Samantha Barrett; Daughter: Joelle Barrett; Sons: Timothy Jr., Marc, and Torriano Barrett; Daughter-in-law: Sonja Barrett; Grandchildren: Timothy A. Barrett, Delano, and Dylan Hollingshead, Naiah – Cemone, and Soleil Barrett; Sister: Dianne Barrett; Nephew: Greg Barrett; Niece: Felicity Humblestone; Grand Niece: Noa Goudie; Aunts: Verna Neilly, Carol, and Yolande Donaldson, Dr. Ada Thompson, Donna Towns, Anita Wheeler, and Marsha Stewart; Uncles: Luther Donaldson and Dr. Davidson Hepburn; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.