Dr. Timothy Edward Augustus Barrett aged 74 of Tower Estates Drive, Sans Souci, died at Doctors Hospital on Friday, 20th January 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Samantha Barrett; Daughter: Joelle Barrett; Sons: Timothy Jr., Marc, and Torriano Barrett; Daughter-in-law: Sonja Barrett; Grandchildren: Timothy A. Barrett, Delano, and Dylan Hollingshead, Naiah – Cemone, and Soleil Barrett; Sister: Dianne Barrett; Nephew: Greg Barrett; Niece: Felicity Humblestone; Grand Niece: Noa Goudie; Aunts: Verna Neilly, Carol, and Yolande Donaldson, Dr. Ada Thompson, Donna Towns, Anita Wheeler, and Marsha Stewart; Uncles: Luther Donaldson and Dr. Davidson Hepburn; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.