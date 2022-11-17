DRA audit: Brickell ceased work on domes on Abaco and said it was owed $1.1 million

After constructing only 34 of the 213 domes it committed to installing on Abaco in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Brickell Management Group (BMG) determined that it did not wish to continue with the $6.4 million contract it signed with the government, according to the Disaster Reconstruction Authority’s (DRA) financial audit.

At that point, BMG had already been paid $4.6 million and later said it was owed $1.1 million by the government.

The audit was tabled in Parliament yesterday.

“The DRA was later charged to manage the completion of the dome installations and undertook an exercise to determine the inventory of materials on hand and value received on the BMG contract with the view to assessing any liability or recoverable amount that may exist,” the audit read.

“This exercise is ongoing but following numerous meetings with BMG and presentation of several positions, the DRA has determined that no further funds are due to BMG. BMG’s initial position was that they were owed $1,129,182.

“They were prepared to settle for a sum of $1 million, which was further reduced to $600,000. Negotiations are continuing on this matter but, as [of] June 30, 2021, the DRA had a contingent liability to pay up to $600,000 to settle the claim by BMG.

“Because of management’s disagreement with the proposed settlement amount and the uncertainty as to what the final settlement amount, if any, will be, no accrual has been made in these accounts for this amount.”

Work commenced on the project in October 2019.

The DRA said after the commencement of work at the site, it was determined that the location did not meet certain environmental criteria, so a second site was chosen and work commenced in November 2019.

“Subsequently, the second site was determined to not be the most suitable as homeowners preferred the erection of domes on the site of their destroyed homes,” it said.

The audit also noted that some of the material left for the project went missing and that management had no record of how the missing inventory items were disposed of.

An investigation was launched into the matter.

“Management has determined that, due to the incomplete nature of the items remaining in storage, they are considered to be obsolete,” the document noted.

After BMG decided to discontinue work on the contract, it was decided to have their subcontractor, Precision Design & Construction, bid on the construction of 66 domes primarily at homes sites in and around Marsh Harbour, Dundas Town and Murphy Town.

The DRA entered into a contract with the subcontractor in July 2020 for $670,505 to fulfill the scope of work.

However, that contractor was plagued by an array of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, funding issues from NEMA and the DRA, and vandalization and theft on the construction site, the audit noted.

This resulted in longer than forecasted contract duration and additional overhead costs.

As a result, the DRA had to fund a “remobilization” of the contract.

“In January 2021, the balance of the undrawn BMG contract was finally released to the DRA and work on the Precision contract was then able to be resumed,” the audit stated.

“However, at the beginning of April 2021, Precision determined that it did not wish to continue with the contract and ceased the installation of the 66 domes. At the time, 35 were deemed completed and 31 domes were yet to commence.”

The DRA determined that Precision Design & Construction owes it $81,106. According to the report, this was the “net amount paid to them in excess of the contractual value of work completed at the time they discontinued the contract”.

“This balance due from Precision has not yet been agreed with Precision and has, therefore, not been accrued as receivable in these financial statements,” it noted.