DRA seeking quick housing solution for dome residents

Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Executive Chairman Alex Storr said yesterday that the authority aims to get Hurricane Dorian survivors who are living in domes on Abaco and Grand Bahama out of those structures and into homes subsidized by the government or other agencies.

When The Nassau Guardian visited Abaco last week, it observed mold growing on the ceiling of at least one dome in Spring City.

“Between the DRA and the Ministry of Housing, we are trying to find a very quick solution to get those people out of the domes,” Storr said when asked about the authority’s plan for domes with mold.

“A couple of weeks ago, we did an actual audit to see who is actually in those domes. We found out that there may be persons who may be renting them from the original recipients.

“After we had that audit together, we provided some of that information to [the Ministry of] Housing and we hope to be incorporated into some of their plans as well as incorporate them into some of our plans going forward, to see how quickly we can get them out of those domes, because we want to close them out as soon as possible.”

Storr said mold is not the only issue endured by residents of the domes.

He said residents endure poor insulation, among other things.

“It could be a rather precarious situation going forward and we would hope to have them out as soon as possible,” Storr said.

When asked if the DRA will move those individuals into government housing, Storr replied, “Different solutions. It’s not necessarily government housing. It could be rental housing or even some of the plans that we have with Rotary. Those can go up quite quickly, once we get them started.”

Asked if these plans will be subsidized by the government, he said, “Not just by the government but we are actively seeking donors to help us with the plans because, you know, DRA is able to go out and get funding from private sources. We have people actively pursuing that right now.”

Abaco and Grand Bahama were devastated by Dorian, a monster Category 5 storm, in September 2019.

The storm caused $3.4 billion in damage and left thousands of people displaced in its immediate aftermath.

More than two years later, some residents of those islands still live in tents and domes.

Storr was unable to provide figures for how many Dorian survivors remain homeless.

But, he said, there is still “a great need”.

“It’s a really sad situation when you look at what has been done so far [and] what we met being done,” Storr said.

“The money that has been expended, I think that that money could have been put to better use. It could have done a lot more to lower the number of persons who are in such desperate situations.”