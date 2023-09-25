Draft gender policy expected next month   

The government expects to have a draft gender policy in hand for review and further consultations next month, Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe said yesterday, noting that The Bahamas fully intends to meet its commitment under various international treaties to ensure equality of the sexes.

“We provided a Universal Periodic Review last year (to the United Nations Human Rights Council) and CEDAW and all the other parties, they’ve asked for a policy; what is our policy? And we have committed to a policy and the policy is really male, female; there is nothing else,” said Wilchcombe, pushing against social media rumors that the policy will provide a focus on LGBTQ issues.

Gaynel Curry, a human rights advocate who advises

governments and other entities on a broad range of human rights and social justice issues, is preparing the document.

Curry worked with the United Nations (UN) for more than 23 years and also served as the first director of the Department of Gender and Family Affairs in The Bahamas.

Speaking of the planned policy, Wilchcombe said, “It’s about equity; it’s about equality; that’s what it’s about.

“Some countries have no policy whatsoever. How do they move the envelope forward to cause full gender equality?

“And so, they want to [ensure] gender equality, and so these international bodies keep asking, what is your policy?

“And I think that started years ago, 10 years ago, apparently when we had made commitments that we have not delivered upon.”

Wilchcombe added, “The focus is equality, men and women, because over the many years, the traditions and difficulties in many other countries, the international bodies, the question of human rights, have been arguing that there ought to be a defined position on gender equality.”

A recent United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report revealed a chronic bias against women globally over the last decade.

It stated, “no improvement in the level of prejudice shown against women over the past decade”.

It also said that half of the people in the world still believe that men make better leaders than women, and more than 40 percent believe that men make better business executives than women.

The report also revealed that 25 percent of people believe it is justified for a man to beat his wife.

The report argued that these biases drive hurdles faced by women, manifesting in a dismantling of women’s rights in many parts of the world with movements against gender equality gaining traction and, in some countries, a surge of human rights violations.

Speaking yesterday, Wilchcombe said, “They would wish to push countries, whether it’s CEDAW, all the parties would wish to push countries further in causing gender equality between men and women.

“We will have a draft, hopefully, by the end of October. We’ll be able to take a look at the draft and see the work that’s been done by the group that’s been having meetings throughout, continuing meetings, talking with sitting Parliamentarians, talking with NGOs [to finalize the policy].”

Wilchcombe said that on Friday, more than 100 stakeholders participated in a zoom meeting to discuss the various issues connected with drafting a gender policy.

One of the areas where gender equality has not been achieved is in the Bahamas constitution as it relates to citizenship matters.

While the Davis administration does not plan to address this through any referendum – as two previous referendums on the issue failed – it has committed to providing for gender equality in citizenship through ordinary legislation.

Wilchcombe said he could not provide any update on the planned legislation — the matter is not directly within his purview.