DEATH NOTICE

Retired Superindentdant of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Drexel Bartholomew Cartwright age 74 years of Avocado Street, Pinewood Gardens and formerly Hard Bargain, Long Island died at his residence on Saturday, August 19th, 2023.

He is survived by his sister: Violet Cartwright; brother: Vernell Carwright; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.