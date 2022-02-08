News

Drug dealer fined $950 

A small-time drug dealer arrested after police watched him ply his illicit trade has been fined $950 or three months in prison.

Police arrested Andy Johnson on February 4 after they took up surveillance at the Farmer’s Market on Baillou Hill Road south, prosecuting attorney Inspector Samantha Miah told the court.

The officers moved in on Johnson after they saw him make several suspicious transactions.

Miah said Johnson tossed three silver wraps of marijuana to the ground. While searching the area, the officers also found 1.7 ounces of marijuana in a cup and three grams of cocaine.

The officers also confiscated $47.35 as the proceeds of drug sales.

Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of drug possession with intent to supply when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

His lawyer, Alfred Gray, said while the charges are serious, the amount of drugs involved was “minuscule”.

Gray described Johnson’s actions as “a poor man’s desperate attempt to make a living”. 

Johnson has a previous conviction for drug possession. On October 9, 2019, he was fined $400 or three months in prison.

Ferguson-Pratt said that economic hardship was not an excuse to break a law that attracted penalties of up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. She suggested that Johnson sell fruit or water instead.

