Funeral Announcement

Dudley Gary Cooper, age 62, a resident of 40A Peter Street, Nassau Bahamas, will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at The Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle, Nassau N.P., The Bahamas. Officiating the service will be Bishop Hulan A. Hanna Sr., assisted by Bishop Dr. Woodley C. Thompson. Interment will follow in The Western Cemetery, Nassau Street North.

His memories will always resonate in the hearts of his Sons: Calvin & Cordell Cooper; Grandsons: Calvin Brown Cooper Jr. & Judea Major; Brothers: Dwight & Tracy (Bridgette) Cooper; Sisters: Annette Darling & Audrey Adderley Stepmother: Jackie Cooper; Step-Brothers and Sisters: Mark & Nelson Bowe; Sharlene Miller, Natasha (William) Adderley; Uncles and Aunts: Neko Grant (Barbara), Marie Whitfield, Jane Knowles, Judith Rolle; Nieces and Nephews: Dahlia, Gweneth & Joshua Darling; Veron & Don Adderley; Tracie, Princess & John Wayne Cooper; Delon & Brittney Cooper; Cousins: Krivoy (Stephen) Smith, Kendra & Kyra Knowles, Karen Grant, Kellyia, K’Lisa & Frankie Whitfield, Kayla (Julian) Marshall, Gordon (Sonia) Rolle, Martin Rolle; Beverley, Melverne & Veronica Bartlett; Wendall, Paulette & Alfred Bartlett; Daswell Bevans & Family, Elwood Donaldson & Family, Dwight Grant & Hon. Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson, & Delores Grant; Bishop Brice & Sis. Alvira Thompson & Family; Sheila Grant &Family David Dean, Violet Wright & Family, Margaret & Irene Cooper, Francis, Willis, Jeremiah, Mark & Johnny Knowles, William, Dezerine, Janette, & Bessimae Cooper, Lucinda Petsch, Shirley Nixon, Moses, Bertrum, Rev. Naphtali, Rev. Elijah & Kevin Cooper, Margaret Waters (Houston Texas), Keeyma, Rhonda & Maxine Cooper; Remaining Cooper Clan;Church Family: Bahama Brass Band; Junior Band; East St. Church including Senior & Men’s Fellowship Choirs; Augusta St.; Carmichael Rd.; Fertal Petit; SAC Class of 1978, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the Church on Saturday, from 1pm until service time.