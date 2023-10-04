DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. DUDLEY O’NEIL GILBERT SR. “MONEY TREE”, age 55 years of # 14 Birkell Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at his residence on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023.

He is survived by his Children: Melissa Pinder, Cornelia Rahming, Antonio Outten, Antwon Outten, Dante Butler, Nichilia Tracey, Faith Garland, Dudley Gilbert Jr., Rehsia Gilbert and Crystal Gilbert; Grandchildren: Damari Rolle, Juan Roldan, Trinity Newbold, Bejae Davis, Antonio James Outten and Avaya Outten; Brothers: Hesley Pinder, Alonzo Pinder, Bryan Gilbert and Philip Pinder; Sisters: Linda Gilbert and PatriceMunnings; Numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.