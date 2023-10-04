DURWARD ARTHUR MILLS

Funeral Service for MR. DURWARD ARTHUR “OLE SPOT” MILLS, age 88 years of Dundas Town, Abaco will be held on Saturday, September 25th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Tabernacle Church, Central Pines, Abaco.

Officiating will be Bishop Silbert Mills assisted by Pastor Edgburt Tinker. Interment will follow at Friendship Tabernacle Church Memorial Cemetery, Central Pines, Abaco.

Precious Memories will linger in the hearts of his longtime Spouse: Marie Michel; All of his Children: Wade, Linda, Don, Anne Marie, Glen, Paul, Carl, Bradley, Lonnie and Marilyn Cornish, Esther & Mario Sawyer, Marjorie & Albert Reich, Linda & Shaun McGallon, Renst & Priska, Rebecka Michel-Plummer (Damian), Anderson & Kateria Michel, Magalie & Anton Turner; 66 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; Sister: Elvert Mills; Brother: Lofton Mills; Numerous Nieces and Nephews; A host of other Relatives and Friends including but not limited to: Henza, Stephanie, Donna, Troy, Constance, Kayla, Vanessa and Indira, Bishop Silbert Mills, Dale, Julia, Bertlyn, Mary, Cay, Fabian, Barry, Richard, Brian, Melanie, Owen, Carolee, Rosemary, Maguritte, Eunice, Judy, Hazel, Frances, Maydawn, Ezra, Wenslee, Tishura, Tanyia, Dave, Anika, Deanne, Rebecca, Bernadette, Walter, Jade, Dario, Teneil, Nathan and Sophia Bottie, Erma Sawyer, Christopher Pinder, Rochelle Gulfrie and GJ Rolle, Celita Charmant, Lanishka Cornish, Waldon Omar Brown. Extra special thank you to Bishop Silbert and first lady Dolly Mills and the Friendship Tabernacle Church family, Doctors, Nurses who oversaw his care at all of the hospitals, Management and Staff at Home Away from Home and anyone who played a major role on his journey until he was called home.

Viewing will be held at Friendship Tabernacle Church, Central Pines, Abaco on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.