DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. DURWARD ARTHUR “OLE SPOT” MILLS, age 88 years of Dundas Town, Abaco died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, September 1st, 2023.

He is survived by his Children: Wayde, Glen, Don, Carl, Bradley and Linda Mills, Lonnie and Marilyn Cornish, Paul Mills, Esther Michelle-Sawyer, Linda McGillian, Marjorie, Becky, James and Kevin Michelle; numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; Sister: Elbert Mills; Brother: Lofton Mills; numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.