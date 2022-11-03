Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Dwaine Antangelo Bain A.K.A “Puff’. Age 28 of Bowen Sound Andros will be held on Saturday 5th November 2022, 11am. at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, located Bowen Sound Andros. The Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Wilcott A. Bain, assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will be at Bowen Sound Public Cemetery, Andros, The Bahamas.

Memories would remain in the minds of: Father: Israel BainMother: Sheila Mackey

Brothers: Israel Jr., Terrance, Gary, Cedric, Daniel and Dino Bain.

Sisters: Aretha, Rebecca, Melissa, Therez, Patrice, Castina and Marva

Nephews: Thoral, Leon,Obinna, Tyrese, Soronta, Eric, Zachary, Ellis, Demeico, Dyson, Jerad and Deangelo Bain, Nieces: Leonisha, Briyajah, Jada, Ciera, Vaness, Shandell, Casandra, Bradikah, Davianna, Kendria, Quistina and Berneicia

Brothers-in-law: Ike Moore, Brian McKenzie and Berkley Moxey

Sisters-in-law: Steffanie Bain

Aunts: Mable, Elizabeth, Alice and Blooming Mackey

Uncles: Israel, Henry and Wilfred Mackey

Special Friends: Terrel Roberts, Lavanda, Robinson, Natalie Relif, Idamae Nesbitt, Virgina Curtis, Anita Wilson, Theresa Smith, Agnes Rolle, Leroy Bain, Mable Bain, Isrtael Mackey and George Duncombe.

Other relatives and friends: The Mackey family, The Bain family, The Fresh Creek Clinic Staff, the entire community of Bowen Sound, the White family and Scott family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church located Bowen Sound Andros on Friday, 4th November 2022 from 4pm. Until 6pm. and again on Saturday 5th November 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.