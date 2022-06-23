Funeral service for Dwayne Leon Johnson, 51 yrs., a resident of Step Street, Fox Hill, will be held at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Chapel, Market Street, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Bishop Carrington S. Pinder, assisted by Rev. Dr. Sabina Pinder. Cremation follows.

He is predeceased by his mother, Angela Deloris Rolle Johnson and his wife, Samantha Munroe Johnson.

Left to cherish his memories are his father: Nelson Perry Johnson; his son: Dario Munroe; his daughter: Alexandra J. Adderley; 2 sisters: Jacinta Cherie Johnson & Aisha Melvinia Johnson; 4 brothers: Edwin Nelson, Micah Anton, Abul Charles & Rajiv Tito Johnson; sister-in-law: Theresa Wilson; aunts: Agnes Farrington, Josephine Kraus, Patrice Brown & Kayla Cooper; 3 nieces and 7 nephews, cousins and their families; 3 grand aunts: Mildred Maurice; Coreen Lockhart of New York, Myrtis Chipman of North Carolina, Amanda Colebrooke, Valderine Cargill; special friends: Deacon Sylvia Rahming-Taylor, Kim Adderley, Raino Eneas, Darlene Smith, anton & Melissa Brice & family; numerous relatives & friends including: the Hinsey, McKenzie, Thompson, Dean, Cargill, Rolle families, Bishop Dr. Carrington & Rev. Sabrina Pinder, Step Street, Grant Street, Bain Town, Finlayson Street & many others too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time.