Dwayne Leon Johnson, 51 yrs., a resident of Step Street, Fox Hill, died at PMH on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

He is survived by his father: Nelson Perry Johnson; 1 son: Dario Munroe; 1 daughter: Alexandria Adderley; 2 brothers: Edwin Nelson Johnson & Micah Aton Johnson; 1 sister: Jacinta Cherie Johnson; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.