Funeral Service

For Dwight Stephen Stubbs, 53

a resident of Jubliee Gardens, will be held at Pinewood Ministries, Pinewood Gardens, Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday 19th March, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Kimsley Ferguson and he will be assisted by Pastor Ormonique Joffre along with other ministers of the gospel. Cremation will follow directly after the service.

Left to cherish is loving memories are his loving wife: Tanya Bain-Stubbs, 1 son: Dwight Stephen Stubbs Jr. and 1 daughter: Dwitania Stubbs; Sisters: Ann Stubbs, Donna Petty, Janet (Steve) Morrison, Gloria Stubbs, Maria (Daniel) Stubbs, Sherryann (Adrian) Griffith, and Yasmine Stubbs; BROTHERS: Chester Smith, Bertram Bowe, Dereck (Karen) Kirkwood (Winifred), Byron (Crystal), Kendal (Angela) Patrick (Marcia) and Larry Stubbs, Andre Albury (Adopted); NIECES AND NEPHEWS: Joba (Hubert) Gibson, Jason Stubbs, Roberto Smith, Monique (Jeffery) Cooper, Abraham, Aninshka, Tremayne, Sheniqua, and Lesean Bowe, Breann, Danisha, Layah, Chandie, Sharado and Shadé Morrison, Carter Warren and Jennifer Rolle, Lawrence McAllen Rolle of Daytona Beach FL., Crystal (Micheal) Russell, Alexander, Freddie Jr. Travis (Kendria) Dion, Dealo (Vanessa) Anastasia, Lawrence Rolle, Kadejah, Marino, Tambera, Finischa, Edward, Edwina, Kristinette, Tremaine Rico, Dervin, and Tyson Stubbs, Adrion, Abrille, Darcell, and Adrianna Griffith, William, Shayne, Makeda, Marissa and Kendria Stubbs of New Jersey, Numerous GrandNieces and Nephews, and Great-GrandNephews, Father-in-Law: Daniel Kemp Sr.; In-Laws: Chief Petty Officer Maxieann Woodside of The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Daniel Jr. (Lateva), Samuel, Freddie Sr.; AUNT: Gloria Brown; GODPARENTS: Henry Curry and Fredricia Neeley; IMMEDIATE RELATIVES: Charles, Victor George Deveaux, Theresa Munroe Therefas Ben, Nioka, Althea Wallace, Franklyn and Anthony Adderley, Jerome, Alfred, Patrick Franklyn and Tyrone Brown, Theresa Munroe, Tina and George Bullard, Rochelle Newbold, Arlington, Cynthia, Doral, Alicia, Susanne and Wellington Walton Bain, Charlotte Johnson Larry Sawyer Barrington Miller, Kristenette Stubbs-Kerr, Keva Smith Miller & Family, The Family of the Late Shirley Stubbs, Lionel, Jimmy and Sandra Clarke; Special Friend and Confidant Lawrence Rolle, Oliver Atkinson, Attorney Mary Bain, Craig and Darlene Nicholls, Cynthia Rolle, Children and Extended families of the late Arizona & Family, Beverely Deveaux, Nora and Godfrey Deveaux, Cynthia Smith, Romana Smith, Idamae Panza, Geleta Clarke, Erskin & Family, Evelyn Bullard, OTHER RELATIVES & FRIENDS: Hesterlina Miller & Family, Joshua and Melanie Stubbs & Family, Irene Pough & Family of New York, Sylvia Mann & Family of Philadelphia, Johnny Watson & Family; Marion Lewis & Family, Andrea Charlow Family; Family, Marjorie Kemp & Family, Martha Jones & Family, Yvonne Johnson & Family, Reverend Carla Culmer, Denise Culmer & Family, Margaret McDonald & Family, Devona Knowles & Family Michaela Whylly and Family, Andrea Whyms & Family, Cheryl Cleare & Family, The Family of the Late Betty White, Janet Serett & Family; Natalie Young & Family, Faye Brennen, The Family of the Late Faydora Miller, Ledlea Miller, Shekinah McKenzie, Sanderline Debelmor, Jerell Miller, Christine Barr, Christine Lamazon, Quincy & Family; Michelle Johnson, Barrington Miller, Marilyn Wright, Sandra Cooper, Jada Moultrie, Angela Rahming & Family, Bertha & Family, Petican and Family, Mrs. Watkins & Family, The Jubilee Gardens Community and his Close Neighbours all of whom he admired so much. Retired DCP Emmerick Seymour, R/ACP Juanita Colebrooke, R/Chief Supt. Hendrick Nairn, R/Supt. Joy Bosfield, Verlean Clarke & Family, Exuma Family; Bain Town Communities, Magnold Hermaine & Family; Velma Thompson & Family; Grand and Great-GrandNieces and Nephews: Keva Smith and Family, Deshawn Fox and Family, Theresa Lamb & Family, Fred Poitier & Family; Sterling Pierce, former scholars of Willard Patton Primary, T.G. Glover Junior High School, C.C. Sweeting Senior High School (Class of 86) including: Joy Frazier Moss, Mark Armbrister, Lisa Saunders, Deborah Sears, Portia Sears Pickering, Fontella & Family; Reese Dean Chipman, Janice, Craig & Family; Dwight Rolle, Bernice Roker, Fred Christell & Family; Arthur Wilson, Sterling Pearce, Clifford Bowe of Grand Bahama and the Fergusons and the Perpall; B Squad 87 of the Royal Bahamas Police Force especially Ch/Supt. James Moss, Supt. William Rahming Master of Arms, Chief Petty Officer Robert Marshall at Naval Air Force facility, Misawa, Japan, Foster Tucker, Mark Seymour, Donald McDonald, Gaitor; CPL 998 Lightbourne, Eddie Hunt, Basil Daminos and Family, ABC & Family; D Squad 1998 including Sergio & Family; Sherry Armaly, Linda Dotyln & Family; Drez Rolle, Phillis Pratt, Demeritte & Family; Chrystal Johnson, former Riot Squad officers ISD, Lawrence Bethel, Charmaine Rolle, Julian Fernander, Carolyn Morrison and Family, Net, Tanya & Family, Sharon Lightbourne, Mavis Dean & Family, Lela Wood & Family; Denise Major, Elaine Vandetta and family, Yvonne Thompson and Family, Theresa Mortimer and Family, Bellerose Symonette, Debbie and Glen Ferguson, Rochelle Sturrup and Family, Hazel Dean and Family, Emily Smith, Eunice John and Family, Goofy Clarke and Family, Janet Goffee and Family, Dr Eddison Thompson and Staff of Alert Medical Care, The Elizabeth Estates, Commonwealth Boulevard Community, The Prince Hall Masonic Family, Charlene Harvey, The Old Ministry of Education Shirley Street Crew, Former Member of Parliament for Yamacraw Mr. Ellsworth Johnson and Team, Attorney Maria Daxon, Fredericka Neely, (318) Barret Smith, 464 Shawn Adderley, 599 Curtis, 1121 Gerard Evans, 1089 Hubert Moss, Charmine Davis, Pandora Gordon, and Alicia Pouhin, All Taxi Friends, Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture, Larry Sawyer, Barrington Miller, The Family of the late Clothilda Poitier, The Family of the late Elva Hart, The Family of the late Maryann Lamm.

If we forgot to mention your name, please forgive us and know that we truly appreciate your love and support.

Viewing will be held in “The Garden of Eden Suite” at St Ambrose Funeral Home #34 Arundel Street from Thursday 17th March – Friday 18th March, 2022 between the hours 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. and at Pinewood Ministries from 12:00 Noon until service time.

May His Soul Rest In Peace