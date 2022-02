age 53 years

A resident of #49 Jubliee Gardens died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday 20th February, 2022.

Memories will linger in the hearts of his loving wife : Tanya Stubbs, 2 children: Dwight Jr and Dwightnaia, sisters, brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.