Memorial Service for Earlin Wenzel Major, aged 64, of Sunderland Road, Stapledon Gardens, will be held at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021, at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Stapledon Gardens. Officiating will be Archdeacon Mark Fox, assisted by Fr. John Kabiga.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

He is survived by his Sisters: Cheryl Bowleg & Janis Henfield; Brothers: Paul, Andrew & Craig Major; Aunts: Maxine (Ephraim) Darville, Janet (Henry) Adderley, Francita (Faye), Arlene & Elsa (Vernie) Ritchie; Nieces: Sonia (Aaron, Adrian & Anton) Major, Cherise Adgar- USA (Daniel & Jonathan), Andrea (USA), Janay, Crache & Quetell Major; Nephews: Ramon Henfield- U.K. (Lucaya Henfield –USA & Brixton Henfield -(pre-deceased), Andrew Major Jr., Etienne Bowleg II, Paul Major Jr. (USA) & Craig Major Jr. (USA); Cousins: Dex, Philip, Kendal, Sharon, Darnell (Donnie), Michelle, Nicolette Ritchie-Gibson, Raquel Maycock, Carol Ritchie-Knowles, Laverne & Lorenz Darville, Tanya, Sabrina, Juan, Darren & Yohan Ritchie, Karl Turnbull, Stephen, Charmaine Adderley, Susan Cheeatow, Lian & Yvonne Gynger Major, Mervin Major Jr., Wendell, Gordon, Philip, Patrick, Simeon, Ellis, & Stephen Major, Peter & Nelson Turnquest, Mark, Stephen, Sandra & Dawn Knowles, Meta Bethel, Una Elliott, Donna Morrison, Kelsie Clarke, Dorothy Johnson, Gaynell Bullard, Brenda Barry, Linda & Paulette Major, and other relatives and friends including Manfred Strachan, Basil, Nigel & Perry McHardy, Andrew, Anthony & Gordon Adderley, Ruth Turnquest, Craig Ritchie & Anita Ritchie-Kemp, Peter Strachan, Ruth Sumner, Joan Pinder, Elease Strachan, Rose Bethel Paul Demeritte & Paulette Walker, Holly Lockhart & family, Iona Hanna, Herman Benson, Mrs. Lockhart, Rickey Chandler & Family, Dr. Greg Carey, Windy Lockhart & Michael & Bobo Horton, CASINO CREW: Renee Brown, Mikey Dean, Don Roberts Hugh Strachan, Ray Dean, Kirk Bain, & Kevin Hughes, SWEET LIPS CREW:Dr. Larry Sands, Kevin Robinson, John Pinder & James MICHELL’S CREW : Janice Adderley, Dion Forbes, Arthur Holbert, Kevin Sawyer & Craig Ritchie, POOL CREW:Rattler Lockhart Sr. Jimmy Lockhart Jr. & Val Lockhart, STAPLEDON CREW: Anthony “IRON” Neely, Jimmy Watkins, & Jeff Greene.

May His Soul Rest In PeaceFriends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau