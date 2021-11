Earlin Wenzel Major aged 64 years, of Sunderland Rd, Stapledon Gardens, died at Doctors Hospital on Monday, November 8th, 2021.

He is survived by his Sisters: Cheryl Bowleg and Janis Henfield; Brothers: Paul, Andrew, and Craig Major; Aunts: Maxine Darville, Janet Adderley, Francita and Arlene Ritchie; Uncles: Henry Adderley and Ephraim Darville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral will be announced at a later date.