Funeral Service for Earnel Rollington Hanna II “E.R.” age 85 years, a resident Southern Shores, will be held on Friday February 25, 2022 at 11: 00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Wulff and Baillou Hill Roads. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Roderick Bain and Rev’d Fr. Khristopher Higgs. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, John F. Kenney Drive and Gladstone Road.

Due to Current Government COVID-19 regulations attendance at the Church Service is limited.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife of 58 years Carol Hanna; Daughters and Spouses: Terah Hanna-Sweeting (Lyndon), Tameka, Tenisha (Dwight) Inniss, and Tyiece; Son: Trineil; Adopted Daughters: Nanika (Lewis) Clarke, Wendy (Ross) Smith, Monique Mitchel, Paige Percentie, Keisha Smith and Terrelyn Turman, Tremmie Thompson; Adopted Sons: Colin (Suzette), Adrian (Antonia), and Andrew (LaKeisha) Hanna Kevin Ryan; Eight Grand Children: Nycholas, Nolan and Taylor Sweeting, Donovan, Denae, and Devyn Inniss, Hailli Hanna-Cooke and Errin Hanna; Great Grand Son: Kayden J’Nario Davis-Sweeting; Two Brothers: Oscar Hanna and Dewitt (Eartha Marie) Hanna; Sister: Iris Tynes; Sisters-in-law: Felease Knowles, Cherry Gibson, Paulette (Phillip) Miller and Karon (Jay) Clarke; Brother-in-law: Charles Walter Gibson; Nephews: Claude (Melony), Gary (Rochelle) and Brian (Wende) Hanna, Theodore and Tyson Thompson Irwin, Trevor Hanna Dave Jr., Danny and Darius Adams, Rudolph and Raymond Green, Alvardo, Akeem, Charles, Richard, Ramon and Rossneil Gibson, Dwayne, Wayne Knowles, Michael and Jayden Clarke; Nieces: Shelly, Dawn, Nefa Hanna, Sharon Tynes, Gina Green, Shanta, Lorraine, Stacey and Tia Knowles, Keisha Smith, Jacintha and Jayda Clarke, Reanna, Andrea, Terez, Waltnesha and Gaynell Gibson; Numerous Grand Nephews and Nieces. The Entire Hanna, Heastie and Tynes Families including: Ruby Tynes Ferguson, Family of Earnel and Earnestine Heastie, Roy and Araminta Hanna, the late Carlton, Edward, Rodney (Francis) Williams and Families, Shirley Francis and Family, Jackie Smith and Family, The late Beryl Barnett Family, Ruth Evans and Family, George Heastie, George Hanna, Bertha Mae Tynes, Carlton Hanna, Jordan and Doretha Ritchie and Family, Thomas and Paula Sands and Family, Verlene LaFleur, Thelma Hanna and Family, Roy Hanna and Muriel Darling and Families, Barbara Hanna Cox, Althea Rolle, Barbara Tynes and Families, Donna, Trevor, Kim Hanna and Families, Easter Hanna Culmer and Family, Gareth Hanna, Keith Seymour and Family, Harvey Tynes and Family, The William sisters (Elaine, Sharon, Alberta, Daphne and Veronica) and Families, Family of the late Ruby Percentie, Joanne Duncombe, Alice Sands, Leon Hanna, Stafford Hanna and Family, Marsha Fairfax, Ethel Finley, Shirley Greene, Velma Richardson, Symone and Rhonda Hanna, Ian Tynes and Family, Ingrid Stuart and Family, George and Eltha Knowles and Family, Verlie Poitier, Eldon Heastie, Mable Daxson, The Scavella Families, Pastor Silas McKinney and Family, Pedro Ferguson, Monica Brown, Martin Munroe, Loftus and Leonard Roker and Families, Uncle Aidan, Canon Basil and Peter Tynes and Family, Copeland Rolle and Family, Paul Farquharson and Family, Dr. Kirkland and Rachel Culmer and Family, Reginald Ferguson and Family, Rowena Kerr, Samuel Hanna and Hilma Coleby and Families Fr. Stephen Davies and Family, Late Cleo Tynes Family, Dr. Brian Tynes and Family, Danny Tynes, Winston Hanna, Mae Knowles, Trevor Lightbourne and Families, Helen Dean and Ivan Collie and Families, Bida Tynes, Rinehart Pearson and Families, Edna Ijeoma and Family. Close Family and Friends: Margareta Simmons and Family, Henry Dean, Delores and Rosemary Hanna and Families, Nicara Bowe, Charlene Rolle, Misha Rolle, Ken and Rose Murrey, Eva Hilton and Family, Naomi Claridge and Family, Dave Pople and Family, David Lockhart and Family, Monica, Niki, Winston Moss and Family, Maude Kerr, Beverly Taylor, Helen and Rhonda Rolle, Cordelia Fernander and Family, Paul Fernander and Family, Francina Thurston and Family, Cathy Deveaux and Family, Katherina Cartwright and Family, Ola Rahming and Family, Jacil Williams and Family, Lydia Rahming, Essie Ferguson and Families, Donna Evans, Niki Brown and Families, Stephanie McKinney and Family including the Backford children, Margaret Larrimore and Family, The Families of the late Charlotte Young and Patrona Kemp, Andrew McKinney and Winfred Thompson and Family, Mario Simms, Dame Margaret Pindling and Family, Prime Minister, The Rt. Hon Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis, Former Prime Ministers: The Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham and Mrs. Ingraham, The Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie and Mrs. Christie, The Rt. Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis and Mrs. Minnis, Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Hon. Alfred Sears and Family, Hon. Fred Mitchell and Family, Althea, Tico, Isadora, Arlene, Lillian McPhee and Families, Rev’d Fr. Roderick Bain and Family, Rev’d Fr. Kristopher Higgs and Family, ACM, ACW, USHERS, the Administrator and church Staff, Christina Nairn, Patricia Johnson, Sir Franklyn and Lady Sharon Wilson and Family, Rev’d Fr. James Moultrie and Family, Bishop Laish Z. Boyd and Mrs. Boyd and The entire St. Barnabas Church Family.

Thank You to his Medical Team: Dr. Delton Farquharson, Dr. Frederick Smith, Dr. Cindy Dorsett, Dr. Robert Gibson, the Nursing Staff of Princess Margaret Hospital Private Surgical Ward, Ashley of Rhoda Hanna Physiotherapy Team and Eloise Rolle and Taylor Nurses from Serenity Home Care Services. Special gratitude to ER’s Caretakers at home, Chief caretaker Terah, Lyndon, Tyiece and Lady B, Toya and Roc.

ER had so many relatives and friends that we were not able to include in this listing, however, please be assured of our heartfelt gratitude and thanks for the love shown to ER and the Family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The St. Barnabas Anglican Church Feeding

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Thursday February 24 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00p.m. and at the church on Friday February 25, 2022 from 10:00a.m. until service time.





Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.