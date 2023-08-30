Easy Car Sales clearing fire-damaged site to be new home

The site where the Bahamas Liquidation Centre was located, before it was completely destroyed in an early morning blaze, is finally being cleaned up in preparation to become the new home of Easy Car Sales, the electric vehicle dealership’s co-owner Pia Farmer revealed to Guardian Business yesterday.

The site, at the corner of the East West Highway and Abundant Life Road, has been an eyesore for over one year now, with brown twisted metal and charred debris everywhere.

Farmer said passersby will soon be see a remediated lot and company signage.

Easy Car Sales has outgrown its current Gladstone Road location, as it expands its line of all-electric vehicles to include box vans, flat beds and pick-up trucks all provided by a new brand under its umbrella, JAC Motors.

Farmer said she could not yet say more about the plans for the two-acre property now owned by Easy Car Sales. If the property is ready and things move quickly, Easy Car Sales could avoid the impending redevelopment of Gladstone Road, its current location, into a four-lane highway.

The company’s Director of Sales and Marketing Sean Grazette told Guardian Business back in May that with a new electric vehicle manufacturer added to the company’s portfolio, Easy Car Sales is attracting a wider cross-section of Bahamians and Bahamian businesses hoping to go electric.

“You also don’t have those high maintenance costs,” Grazette said in May.

“We recommend our commercial customers to bring their commercial vehicles in twice a year, so every six months or so. And that’s it. Very low downtime. These vehicles just drive, they just perform.”

He explained then that the government recently purchased a number of the company’s BYD T3 vans. He added that utility companies also continue to seek out Easy Car Sales to take more of their fleet all-electric.

Grazette said the company has caught up on its backlog of orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and shipping challenges. He said though that shipping costs are still elevated.

He explained that Easy Car Sales is now working on improving the charging network in the country with high-speed chargers. He said people buying fleets of vehicles will want to decrease the downtime of their vehicles as much as possible.

“We already have DC chargers on order and those are going to be deployed and out there for businesses as well to have an option for the fast charger,” said Grazette.

“You only need one of those for your fleet. One of those fast chargers has two charge guns, so you could charge two vehicles at one time… you could just plug in and in 15 minutes you’re up and running.”