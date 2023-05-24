Easy Car Sales expands line of all-electric vehicles

Easy Car Sales has outgrown its current Gladstone Road location, as it expands its line of all-electric vehicles to include box vans, flat beds and a pick-up truck all provided by a new brand under its umbrella, JAC Motors, the company’s Director of Sales and Marketing Sean Grazette told Guardian Business yesterday.

Grazette could not say what the next location would be for the growing company. With a new electric vehicle manufacturer added to the company’s portfolio, Easy Car Sales is attracting a wider cross-section of Bahamians and Bahamian businesses hoping to go electric.

Grazette said this week’s diesel shortage crisis displayed a critical case for some companies having an electric vehicle in their fleet that does not require a stop at a service station.

“You also don’t have those high maintenance costs,” said Grazette.

“We recommend our commercial customers to bring their commercial vehicles in twice a year, so every six months or so. And that’s it. Very low downtime. These vehicles just drive, they just perform.”

He explained that the government recently purchases a number of the company’s BYD T3 vans. He added that utility companies also continue to seek out Easy Car Sales to take more of their fleet all-electric.

Grazette said the company has caught up on its backlog of orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and shipping crisis. He said though that shipping costs are still elevated.

“We’re slowly crawling out of that particular order backlog and we’re trying to get back to normal,” Grazette said.

“Of course the shipping prices have not gone back down, so vehicle cost is still a little bit elevated compared to pre-COVID, because the shipping is just crazy.

“We’re basically at a point where we have fulfilled most of our back orders and now we’re pretty much in the clear going forward, because now we know we have some supplies now catching up with the demand.”

He explained that Easy Car Sales is now working on improving the charging network in the country with high-speed chargers. He said people buying fleets of vehicles will want to decrease the downtime of their vehicles as much as possible.

We already have DC chargers on order and those are going to be deployed and out there for businesses as well to have an option for the fast charger,” said Grazette.

“You only need one of that for your fleet. One of those fast chargers has two charge guns so you could charge two vehicles at one time… you could just plug in and in 15 minutes you’re up and running.”