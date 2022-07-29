Economic affairs minister explains why Rothschild and Co. was hired

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday that the government has only had a “couple of meetings “ with Rothschild and Co. since hiring them for help to lower the country’s debt, calling government’s tie-up with the global firm, a “new engagement”.

Halkitis, who spoke to the media following his address to the Rotary Club of West Nassau at Poop Deck West, said the job given to Rothschild and Co. to advise on the country’s debt lowering strategy was part of a competitive process that saw the well-known firm win out against other bidders.

Halkitis said the firm was the top pick because of its exposure to international markets and its executives’ understanding in these kinds of scenarios.

“One thing that the prime minister has spoken to publicly on any number of occasions is debt,” said Halkitis.

“We have a debt management unit within the Ministry of Finance and in addition to that, we have assembled a private sector debt advisory committee.

“That committee, along with the debt management unit, would be assisted by an advisor. It is Rothschild and Co.

“Choosing Rothschild and Co. was a process of competition and that one was chosen based on their expertise.

“These are people who are in the international financial markets every day, so they know what’s happening, they know the trends. We think it’s useful for them to be able to give us advice on different methods of financing and how to reduce the cost of financing.”

After the passage of Hurricane Dorian and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s national debt ballooned and borrowing in foreign currency to pay debts has become a prominent concern.

Halkitis contended that the government has never defaulted on the country’s sovereign debt and plans to continue that trend. He explained that the issues facing the country today are not anything that the country has not been through before and nothing other countries have not solved. Halkitis said the government continually engages myriad individuals and firms for advice on matters to do with the country’s financing. He added that it is the government’s ultimate decision whose advice to follow.

“In looking at ways to reduce our costs and optimize our maturities, we get advice from any number of individuals. Some of them we employ and at the end of the day, we make a decision that’s best for The Bahamas.”