Economic jitters as war unfolds

The Bahamas is bracing for high fuel and food costs as well as price hikes on other goods as the repercussions of Russia’s assault on Ukraine reverberates in countries near and far away from a conflict world leaders had hoped would be resolved diplomatically.

“In the short-term, you might see some increases in the price of oil and that impacts us because we import things,” noted Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis.

“It increases the cost of transportation to bring things in here. The short of it is that it’s not good for us because of the uncertainty and the disruption that it causes. We can only hope that this is one of those things where a solution can be gotten and we don’t have this blown out situation.”

Yesterday, an Esso gas station dealer said the cost of gas could rise to $6 per gallon within the next month and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell predicted prices could go as high as $8 per gallon this spring.

The cost of gas in New Providence currently ranges from $5.16 to $5.37.

Global oil prices soared yesterday following the attack by Russia, one of the world’s largest producers of oil, with the cost of brent and US oil exceeding $100 for the first time since 2014.

“I don’t see it in terms of disrupting supplies, but I think the impact will be on the energy markets,” Halkitis said.

“What can happen is the increase of prices go up today but countries, like the United States and the other oil-producing countries, can increase their production to help to lower and stabilize oil prices. I think they can do that fairly quickly, but to the extent that it causes disruption, then it’s not good so you have to keep an eye on it. People may think it’s halfway across the world but the impact reverberates.”

Halkitis dismissed the possibility of an oil shortage in The Bahamas but acknowledged that the invasion will likely dampen economic prospects.

However, he expressed doubt that the impact of the invasion will be long term.

“Just because it’s gotten so much attention and it’s disrupting and it’s a superpower invading another country, that creates an air of uncertainty,” Halkitis said. “But I don’t see a tremendous impact on us other than the short-term spike in oil prices.”

When asked if the invasion will impact food prices in The Bahamas, Halkitis replied, “As transportation goes up, yes, it would. Like I’m saying, I’m hopeful the transportation disruption and the fuel price disruption is minimal but it’s a possibility.”

Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which followed weeks of denial by Russian President Vladimir Putin that such military action would occur, takes place against a backdrop of historic global inflation as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Economists expect the move by Putin will make matters worse with Oxford Economics Director of Global Macro Research Ben May predicting that inflation will likely “peak at higher levels than we were envisaging just a few days ago”.

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson acknowledged that this could impact The Bahamas’ revenue collection for this fiscal period.

The government is aiming to collect over $2 billion in revenue – a $464.1 million increase when compared to the last fiscal year – as the economy rebounds and returns to pre-COVID levels.

The minister of foreign affairs said The Bahamas has had a good run trying to recover from the pandemic, which brought its economy to a near halt in 2020, “and just at the point where the world seems to be getting back on its feet, one of the actors goes and does something that disrupts the economy and the world order”.

“They are predicting that the price of oil, for example, will be sky high,” Mitchell said.

“Right now, they are predicting in the springtime in this country $8 per gallon for gasoline. So this just does not make any sense whether geopolitically or economically. We again say that the Russians should cease their hostilities and withdraw to their borders.”

Putin announced Russia’s attack early yesterday. The announcement came as the United Nations (UN) Security Council met to make one last plea for Russia not to move forward with military action.

Explosions in various major Ukrainian cities, including near the capital, Kyiv, could be heard less than an hour after the announcement, according to on-the-ground reporting.

By yesterday morning, scenes of some Ukrainians fleeing Kyiv as well as taking shelter in the subway began to flood international news.

Russian tanks and military vehicles were seen crossing into Ukraine, which shares a border with Russia and is a former member of the Soviet Union.

Dozens of Ukrainians have died and scores more have been injured as a result of the invasion, according to Ukrainian authorities.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Putin to stop the war “in the name of humanity”.

US President Joe Biden called the invasion “an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces”.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he said.

Mitchell also condemned the attack as “wrong [and] unlawful”.

Halkitis, who admitted that The Bahamas conducts “very, very minimal” business with Russia, said the government will support any sanctions issued by the UN.

UN sanctions are usually issued by its Security Council. Russia is one of five countries that sit on the council as a permanent member. Those permanent members have special veto powers to quash any resolution that comes before the council.