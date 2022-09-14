Economist: Inflation will be around for a while, make financial changes

Central Bank of The Bahamas Economist Kevin Demeritte contended yesterday that inflation is going to be “around for a while” and insisted that Bahamians begin to do what they can to save money in order to weather the next six months to a year.

Demeritte, who made his comments during an appearance on the monthly series with the Consumer Protection Commission, Consumer Voice, on radio show Morning Blend Business with Dwight Strachan, said The Bahamas has experience five percent inflation in the first half of the year.

He compared that to the inflation rate from June 2020 to June 2021 which was only 0.9 percent.

He said the inflation is primarily imported, given the fact that the country imports most of what it consumes.

Demeritte said given that there is no way anyone can know when the inflation will abate, Bahamians need to do what they can to remain on a steady financial footing given the rising costs.

“We can start things that we know that we’re supposed to do that we don’t do,” said Demeritte.

“We can start with grocery shopping. We can buy more in bulk.

“We can actually not just talk about it, but create a grocery shopping list. You go in your cupboard, see what you need, write it down and you stick to that when you go to the supermarket.

“We have certain brands that we like for whatever reason. Sometimes it’s what we grew up with. Sometimes it’s what somebody recommended to us. Whatever it is, we stick to that regardless.

“We’re going to suck our teeth about the price rise, but we’re going to pay it anyway. Adjustments need to be made.

“We need to actually take a serious look at generics. Just because we like a brand, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best value for us.”

Demeritte added that Bahamians also need to take a look at how they spend on transportation and fuel. He explained that Bahamians do not have to drive everywhere they go. He also suggested Bahamians reconsider their need to travel, which he said can generate huge expenses.

“We talk about budgeting, we brag about budgeting, we lie about budgeting, but we should budget,” he said. “Make a budget and stick to it.”

He also recommended fully paying off credit cards and utility bills, and avoid getting bogged down in debt from commercial bank loans.

He said even if the factors that have led to inflation take a turn for the positive today, it will still take a number of months for the changes to be felt locally.