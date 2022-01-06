Funeral service for the late Eddison Williams age 41 years of St. Alban’s Drive will be held on Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road. Officiating will be Pastor Sonya Rolle.

Left to cherish his memories are his Son: Eddison Williams Jr.; Brothers: Ulrick Williams & Curtis Colebrooke; Sisters: Erikie, & Denise Williams, Natacha Mackey, and Jestina & Roxanna Williams; Brother-in-law: Johnanthan Mackey; Sister-in-law: Janell Colebrooke; Nieces: Patricia Newry, Tameka Miller & Patrell, Pranell, & Takeya Williams, Aneka & Jamia Colebrooke, Tori Munnings, Dwaynek Thompson & Shantia Williams; Step-Niece Janeah Nixon; Nephews: Montez, Alexander, Anton, Ulrick Jr., Erick, Shawrick & Kenrick Williams, Jacob Oliver & Curtis Colebrooke Jr.; Grandnieces: Precious Rolle, Anthnell Mackey & Myrcle Roberts; Grandnephews: Teon Larrimore & Audley Dames; Aunt: Dollymea Petty; Uncles: Eddison & Goerge Colebrooke of (Andros), and Brett Petty; Special Friends: Randy, Sideeqah & Hailey Hart, Daniell Claridge, Kelly Thompson, Honour Wilson & Heaven Thompson, Paul Wynn and Family; Cousin: Christine Jones, Kelpurnia Spence, Marilyn Nagee, Margaret Beneby, Barbara Mackey, Michelle Lockhart, Roxann Rolle, Clarese Da’costa, Monique Petty, Stacy Rogers, Maria Gardenia, Karalee Williams, Jason Colebrooke, Joel Colebrooke, Richard Demeritt, Gordon, Samuel Jr., Keith & Stephen Mackey, Richard Jr., Roscoe, Kennedy, Julian and Byron Rolle Jason and Fred Petty, Brian, Adrian, Wayne & Travis Williams. And a host of relatives and friends including; Rod Rahming, Javardo Clarke, Teresa Chuck-Wells, Sherrie & Deshea Stubbs, Renaldo Swan, Daxson Curry, Tyvaugh Smith, Latoya Rolle, Owen Adderley, Tinkers family, Miriam Strachan and family Lloyd Edward, Kevin Whyms, Keno McKenzie.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.