Funeral service for Elder Edgar “Big Ed” Fernander, 66 yrs., a resident of Forbes Court, Cox Way, East Street South, will be held at Church of God Cathedral, East St. & Lily of the Valley Corner, on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Carlton J. Stuart, assisted by Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Memories are forever in the hearts of his Family:

Wife: Vestra O. Fernander

Daughters: Perline Collie, Edrica and Ednecia Fernander

Step-Son: Servant Elvis Collie

Son-in-law: Alfred Collie Sr.

Grandchildren: Caline & William Pratt, Angela Fernander, Denero Wilson, Alfred Collie Jr., Alonzo Collie

Great grandchildren: Kenya Pratt

Sisters: Ms Pamela Taylor, Marcia Evans

Sisters-in-law: Urelean Cayard, Lana Fernander

Brothers: Charles and Allan Fernander

Brother-in-law: Bishop Vernal C. Hanna

Nieces: Beverley, Rudyanne Larramore, Talista Taylor & Vanessa Fernander

Nephews: Wade Larramore, Charles, Donavan & Travis Fernander, Prophet Dr. Machale Taylor, Angelo Johnson.

Aunts: Catherine McPhee, Katherine Evans

Uncles: Harvard McPhee, Kenneth Rolle

Cousins: Gabrielle, Esther, Colleen & Shantelle Knowles, Rudy & Bridgette Jones, Denice Deveaux, Linda Martin, Christine Rollins, Bulah Arnette, Austin Black, Emerson Fernander, Dexter McPhee, Colin Ferguson.

Other Relatives & Friends: Jamal McPhee, Elders Tyrone Perpall, Kevin Cartwright, Kevin Gilbert, Starfford Ambrister, Maurice Arthur, Anthony Bartlette, Bishop Charles Gardiner, Rev. Percy King and Family, Mr. Kevin Russell and Family, Dereck Rolle, Brenda Hart, Rodney Collie & Family, Amelia Bowe & Family, Bernadette & Family, Brazil Darling & Family, Patrice Watson, Sherry Thompson, Nicky Saunders, Brian Fernander & Family, The Darling Family. God Children: Deandra Fernander & Pheron Ferguson, The Cayard Family, The Hanna Family, Ms. Geneva Jones & Family and a host of others too numerous to mention but know that we love and appreciate you all.

Prayer Band Members, Bishop Carlton Stuart & Min. Genesta Stuart, Bishop Moses Johnson and Rev. Cynthia Johnson (Administrative Bishop Church Of God) National Life Builders, The Church of God Family, The Ministry of Works Family & The Mt. Tabor Church Family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.