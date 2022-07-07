Funeral Service for the late Edison Eugene Roker, 90 years of Meadow Street, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8th, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Boyd Road. Officiating will be Msgr. Alfred C. Culmer assisted by other members of the Clergy. Interment will follow in the Western Cemetery. Cremation was held.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Edison is survived by his long-term Companion: Alexidize Morley; Two Brothers: James and William (Bill) Roker, Five Sisters: Adele Thompson, Teresa Bandelier, Novella Mckinzey of Port of Saint Lucie, Cindy Burke of Boston, and Dorothea Dugoua of Montreal; Nephews: Bishop Anthony Roker & Family; Noel Thompson Jr., Robert Sands, Dana Roker, Thomas Roker of Fort Lauderdale, Montague (Monty) Roker, Sgt. Johnny Roker of RBPF, Tasso Roker, Jason Roker of Freeport, Bernard and Werner Bandelier, Angelo Roker and Dr. John Jacques Dugoua MD of Toronto; Nieces: Gina Bandelier, Lisa Roker, Martine Laing, Mrs. Monique Smith, Brenda Wilson of Georgia, Ashanti Roker of RBDF, Yvnetta Edwards of Fort Lauderdale, Sophia Gilbert, Lynn, Pamela and Jay Wilson, Marie Chantel of Montreal, Dr. Alex Roker Rolle; Grand Nephews: Gino Bastian of Orlando, Petty Officer Christopher Bandelier of RBDF, Vontez Bandelier of RBDF, Naaman, Nathan, Vontez Jr. Bandelier, and Giovanni Bastian of Orlando Stephen and Andrew Burrows; Grand Nieces: Nyah Bandelier, Martine Laing, Kailynn Bandelier and Sharnett Roker of Georgia, Crystal Bramboski & Family of Orlando and Christine Johnson of New York; In-laws: Mr. Noel Thompson Sr., Mrs. Ruth Roker, Dr. Neressa Bandelier PHD, Mrs. Patty Roker, Mr. Jason Edwards & Family of Fort Lauderdale, Brenda Lee Roker of Freeport, Perry Gilbert of Freeport, Mrs. Peggy Roker, Mr. Koed Smith, LLB & Family, Mrs. Tory Roker & Family, Mrs. Shawna Roker; Cousin: Mr. Peter Roker & Family, and The Morley Family of Yellow Elder.

To the friends of Bain Town Community, Rev C.B. Moss, Dr. O. Eneas Carey, MD, Salvation Army and Rev. Msgr. Alfred Culmer of Saint Joseph Church, and Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, The Families of the Rokers sincerely wish to “Thank you” for your kind and caring support rendered on behalf of our brother Ed

May His Soul Rest in Peace!