Edith Hall, 58 yrs., a resident of Smith’s Hill, Andros, died at PMH on 14 September, 2021.

She is survived by her husband: Cyril Glenward Hall; children: Glenward, Byron, Lavardo, Deangelo, Shaquille Hall, Sheia and Shandia Hall, Cyrilesha Hall Munro; siblings: Carmetta Sands, Dorothy Butler, Bradley Ferguson, Carolyn Ferguson, Wilson Ferguson Margueritta Ferguson, Geniveve Evans, Lillimae Davis, Bernadette Forbes (deceased) & Gregory Ferguson (deceased); numerous grandchildren, nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.