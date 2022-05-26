Funeral Announcement

Edith Mae Ferguson, age 95 years, a resident of Ficus Drive, Skyland Lakes, and formerly of Richmond Hill, Exuma, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at Church Of God Of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle. Officiating will be Bishop Rudolph V. Bowe, Bishop Ghayl Swann and Pastor Rudolph Curtis. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Leave to cherish her beautiful memories are her Daughters: Sandra Dames and Edith Marie Ferguson; Sons: Bradley (Donita), Mitchell (Leslie Ann), Andrew (Lisa) Shervin, (Veronica), Ivan, (Brenda Mae) Patrick, (Cyprianna), Livan (Camille)Ferguson; Step Daughters: Naomi (Troy)McPhee and Cleome (Kenneth) Russell; Grand Children: Gwendolyn (Jermaine) Verdell, Sherica, Olivia (Shahzad), Brenda and Loretta McCartney, Bradley Jr., Chasity (Samuel) Munroe, Valentino, Loretta, Monique (Nahshan), Justin, Melissa (Gilroy) Albury, Sierra, Mitchelle, Simone, Mya, Ryan, Kenneth, Kendra, Kenita, Kenecia, Indira (Ronald), Nakera, Jonathan, Herbert, Deondre, Ivan, Michael, Nicole, Shaniqua, Latrell, Shervin, Moesha, Ainsley, Latisha (Reno), Patrick, Vanessa, Tyler, Zavier, Tennille, Priscilla; Great Grand: Reno, Reane Mcintosh, Trevon , Floneka, Ivana Ferguson, Zion Ferguson Brendan McCartney, Kenneth Gibson, Ethan Knowles Samiah, Samuel Sammy, Sarai Munroe, Jaydon, Jervon Jernae Fritz, Asia Jackson, Courtney Murphy, Tornajh Sawyer, Camille Lafleur, Jermire Brown Kemarrah Ferguson Romado Williams Jr. Nathan Williams, Rashawn Pratt, Treneil and Domeko Musgrove.Jr. Kendira and Keneice Davis, Kenesha Martin, Riley Gerlin , Bradley111, Braden Ferguson, Nathan, Ethan, Cardia Ricardo CoxJr. , Solei, Lael, Shiloh Albury, Safiya and Justin Ferguson, Kai St. Bernard, Greyson and Carrie Gomez James Cox, Genesis Ferguson, Naptiely, Lakaysha, Zhaya, Wal’Terrez Lockhart, Supreme Barr, Kieanna Davis, Shanyah Ferguson, Valeria, Valencia, Lyntoya, Valentino, Lyntina, Lyntesha, Lyntia, Latious Valentino, Dasharo, Dashano, Pristige, Prenell, Dashanya, Angel, Daniel; Great Great Grand: Leoniyah, Leonique Saunders, Talia, Elia; Sister: Vervalee Curtis, Brothers: Lionel and Ashley Smith; Sister-in-law: Halcy Hanna, Attorney Joan Ferguson, Miriam Smith, Elvia Smith, Carol Smith; God Children: Annis and Geraline Clarke; Nieces: Sharon (Whitfield) Moss, Lydia Smith, Paulette (Charles) Bullard, Katherine Henry, Sandra Harris, Pamela Smith, Ernestine(James) Rolle, Paula Smith, Renee(Charles)Virgil, Ulanda Bain, Lynn Smith, Sharell(Quintees)Rolle, Chrystal (Mathew) Culmer, Deloris (Aubrey) Johnson, Brenda Smith (Antoine) Francois, Deborah Carter, Tracey (Joe) Johnson, Crystal Smith, Patrice (Daniel) Williams, Elana (Steve) Rosenboro, Ellaina Grant, Stacyann(Craig) Walkine, Ann (Geoffrey) King, Virginia(Allan) Egidio, Louise Moss, Sheila Huyler, Marsha Major, Melvern Thompson, Doralee Roach, Stepanie Evans, Denice Hanna, Audrey Rolle, Treaser Ferguson, Shirley Grant, Florinda Ferguson; Nephews: McDonald (Dorothy) Smith, Arnarld (Emma) Smith, Everette, Timothy, Greg and Andrew Smith, Richard (Gail) Smith, Alvin (Angie) Smith, Harold Smith, Arnard(April) Smith, Lionel Jr.(Rejohan) Smith, Michael Smith, Ashley Smith Jr., Philip (Kim) Smith, Jason Smith, Derrick and William Cleare; Host of relatives and friends including: Rt Honorable Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip “Brave” Edward Davis QC, Governor General of the Bahamas, His Excellently Cornelius Alpheus Smith, Roselda Rigby, Bishop Ghaly (Angela) Swann, Rudolph (Veronica) Bowe, Attorney Carl Bethel QC, Pastor Lyle Bethel, Pastor of Grace Community Church,. The Tooth & Percentie Families of Farmers Cay, The Ferguson Family, The Smiths Family, The Church of God Englerston Family, Dorinda, Dr. Cherilyn Hanna, Edsel and Dorinda, Hanna, Apostle Phalmon Ferguson, Bishop Franklyn Ferguson, Drexel Gibson, Nesbit Ferguson, Denver Dames, The Sunshine Park neighbors and Friends, Rufus Ferguson, The Rolle & McKenzie Family from Stuart Manor, The Nixon Family and the Skyline Lakes Community Family; and many others too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12noon to 5pm