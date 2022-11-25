Edmund Leroy Mackey & Hyacinth Vivienne Mackey

Funeral service for Edmund Leroy Mackey and Hyacinth Vivienne Mackey of Pebbles Drive, Golden Gates #1 will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Friday, 25th November, 2022 at The Remnant Tabernacle of Praise, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Pastor Melvin Grant. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Edmund Leroy Mackey, 89, is survived by his loving and faithful wife: Iris Mae Mackey; daughters: Agatha and Cleola Mackey; sons: Adrian and Julian Mackey; adopted sons: Deacon William Stubbs and Simeon Baptiste; daughter-in-law: Kandice Mackey; grandchildren: Camille Munroe-Tucker (William), Symonne Cargill, Brandon and Brittany Basden, Candi, Sasha and Jay’Nerio Mackey and Ida Adderley; great grandchildren: Bryce Tucker, Jaelen Edwards, Kiersten Mackey, Kahlil Jeune and Ky’rie Mackey; sisters-In-law: Alma Mackey, Virginia Brennen, Salomie, Prescilla, Roselda, Olga and Joycelyn Stubbs and Alice Darville; brothers-In-law: Hesley and Ezekiel Stubbs and Anthony Darville; nieces: Petleen Clarke of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Sylvia Green and Deborah Mackey; nephews: Freddie Mackey Sr., Sidney, Rudolph, Ricardo, Tyronne and Jerome Green; and numerous cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews, other relatives and friends including Copeland and Alice Morley of Abaco and their children Paula, Rubilee, Kenneth and Garnet, Pastor Gary and Reginald Edgecombe, Ena Mackey, Dr. Zelrona Mackey, Freddie Mackey Jr., Pamela Hall, Dominique Smith, Val Fields and Mae Harris of the United States, Patricia Braynen, Janice Evans, Yvonne Smith, Dr. Christopher Basden, Reoreon Rolle and family, Henry and Elsie Matthew and family, Pastor Joanne Newbold and family, Ronald Ingraham and the staff of Bahamas Bakery Services Ltd. and NDC International Foods Ltd., the doctors and nurses at the Oncology Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr. Charmaine Bodie, Dr. Francis Williams, Don and Peaches Ferguson and family, Cyril and Claudine Joffre and family, and the entire Golden Gates community.

May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory!

Hyacinth Vivienne Mackey, 62 is survived by her loving mother: Iris Mae Mackey; sisters: Agatha and Cleola Mackey; brothers: Adrian and Julian Mackey; sister-in-law: Kandice Mackey; nieces and nephews: Camille Munroe-Tucker (William), Symonne Cargill, Brandon and Brittany Basden, Candi, Sasha and Jay’nerio Mackey and Ida Adderley; grandnieces and nephews: Bryce Tucker, Jaelen Edwards, Kiersten Mackey, Kahlil Jeune and Ky’rie Mackey; aunts: Alma Mackey, Virginia Brennen, Salomie, Prescilla, Roselda, Olga and Joycelyn Stubbs and Alice Darville; uncles: Hesley and Ezekiel Stubbs and Anthony Darville; cousins: Carlos, Anthony, Cheryll, Superintendent of Police Craig, Kendrick, Brian, Shawn, Ian, Sonia, Janelle, Jamaal, Chrislyn, Zekiah, Alden, Livingstone, Javano, Lindsay, Kieron, Keshon, Antoine, Freddie Sr., Deborah, Petleen, Sylvia, Sidney, Rudolph, Ricardo, Tyronne and Jerome; and numerous relatives and friends including Ena Mackey, Dr. Zelrona Mackey, Freddie Mackey Jr., Pamela Hall, Dominique Smith, Val Fields and Mae Harris of the United States, Dr. Christopher Basden, Reoreon Rolle and family, Henry and Elsie Matthew and family, Pastor Joanne Newbold and family, the doctors and nurses at the Princess Margaret Hospital Female Medical Ward I, Dr. Charmaine Bodie, Dr. Francis Williams, Don and Peaches Ferguson and family, Carlos Rolle, and the entire Golden Gates community.

May her soul rest in peace and rise in glory!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, 44A Nassau Street, on Thursday, 24th November 2022 from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. and at the church on Friday, 25th November, from 10.00 a.m. until service time.