Edmund Leroy Mackey, aged 89, of Pebbles Drive, Golden Gates I and formerly of Old Place Abaco, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, 28th October 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Iris Mae Mackey; Daughters: Hyacinth, Agatha, and Cleola Mackey; Sons: Adrian and Julian Mackey; Grandchildren: Camille, Brandon, Janerio, Brittany, Symonne, Sasha, and Khandi; 4 Great Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.