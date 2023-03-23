Funeral service for the late Edmund Patrick O’Brien aged 70 of Hercules Street, Masons Addition, will be held on Saturday, 25th March 2023 at 12:00 noon at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. Officiating will be The Venerable Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

Left to cherish his memories are his, Wife: Withlean O’Brien; Sons: Micah, Edmund Jr., Cyril, and Leon; Daughters: Bridgette, Cheryl, Opal, Kayla, and Alana; Brothers: Basil (Marlene), Hugh (Perky), Kenneth (Mercelita) and Neil O’Brien; Sisters: Yvonne Bethel, Janet Cox and Ethel O’Brien; Nephews: Mark and Marcian Bethel, Krishna, Tariq, Michael and Keith O’Brien, Gavin Johnson, Donovan O’Brien, and Ian Curry; Nieces: Carla Bethel, Maria O’Brien, Patrice Antonio, Deidre Cox, Karen Knowles, Nicole O’Brien, Nicara Adderley, Bridgette O’Brien-McIntyre, and Kadesha Knowles; Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; Father-in-law: Zechariah Dorsett; Sisters-in-law: Tencie, Jessie, Aramina, Denise, Darnell, Linda and Ann; Brothers-in-law: Frankie, Neville, Calsey, Johnathan, Samuel and Cecil; Other family and close friends including: Stephanie Varence and family, the Masons Addition Crew, the Ministry of Works Crew, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church family, Louise Gomez, Astrid Adderley, Pandora, Gaye and Johnathan Johnson, Dr. Leon Dupuch and family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday, 24th March 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH