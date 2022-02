DEATH NOTICE

Edneshia Davis age 26 years of Harbor Island, Eleuthera died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, February 4th, 2022.

She is survived by her parents: Alsonia Davis-Michels and Kervin Bowleg; daughter: Kiara Thompson; sisters: Taffani Michels and Taneshia Michels; brothers: Kervin Bowleg Jr. , Edwar Davis and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.