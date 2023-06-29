Obituaries

EDNEY BURROWS

Funeral Service for MR. EDNEY BURROWS, age 59 years of #5 Sargeant Major Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Brother Eldridge Burrows. Cremation will follow.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his loving and devoted Daughters: Erica Culmer and Racquel Tillery; Sons-in-law: André Culmer and Andrew Tillery; Grandchildren: Keziah Curtis and Andrew Tillery Jr.;  Sisters: Olga Saunders and Maedon Burrows; Brothers: Lennox Burrows, Eldridge Burrows, and Wilfred Burrows Sr.; Sister-in-law: Georgiann Burrows; Nieces: Tina Johnson-Patton, Cindy Burrows-Miguelgorry, Keva Smith, Serena Burrows, Linnesha Burrows, Linese Burrows, and Lynette Burrows; Nephews: Antonio Burrows, Devon Burrows, Wilfred Burrows Jr., Delano Smith, Decarlo Smith, and Ricardo Culmer; Grandnieces: Kentia Nottage, Dwanayzia Patton, Jasmine Roberts, Bella Miguelgorry; Grandnephews: Giovanni Roberts, Dwayne Patton Jr., Rhenado Forbes Jr., and Brice Miguelgorry; Special Friend: Krystle Laing and a host of other Relatives and Friends


Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11- A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the Chapel on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until Service Time. 

