Less than a minute

0 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

For Edron Knowles, 34 yrs., a resident of Grant Anna Estates & formerly of Rupert Dean Lane died on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

He is survived by his mother: Kathleen Minnis; father: Eddy Knowles; children: Elysse, Cierra & Edron Knowles Jr.; numerous sisters, brothers & a host of other relatives & friends.