Obituaries
Edward Andrew ‘DUD’ Maynard
Edward Andrew ‘DUD’ Maynard aged 82 years, of Hawk Ridge Road, off Carmichael Road, died at his residence on Friday, 16th December, 2022.
He is survived by his Wife: Isadora Maynard; Daughters: Nina Maynard, Laverne (Mark Cartwright), and Phillippa Sands; Sons: Edward Andrew (Kathleen) Maynard, Charles (deceased) & Zelena, Paul, Christian (Melissa), & Ednal (Onedia) Maynard; Sisters: Louise Tynes & Kathleen Smith; 20 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.