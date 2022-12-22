Edward Andrew ‘DUD’ Maynard aged 82 years, of Hawk Ridge Road, off Carmichael Road, died at his residence on Friday, 16th December, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Isadora Maynard; Daughters: Nina Maynard, Laverne (Mark Cartwright), and Phillippa Sands; Sons: Edward Andrew (Kathleen) Maynard, Charles (deceased) & Zelena, Paul, Christian (Melissa), & Ednal (Onedia) Maynard; Sisters: Louise Tynes & Kathleen Smith; 20 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.