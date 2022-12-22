Obituaries

Edward Andrew ‘DUD’ Maynard

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 22, 2022
0 77 Less than a minute

Edward Andrew ‘DUD’ Maynard aged 82 years, of Hawk Ridge Road, off Carmichael Road, died at his residence on Friday, 16th December, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Isadora Maynard; Daughters: Nina Maynard, Laverne (Mark Cartwright), and Phillippa Sands; Sons: Edward Andrew (Kathleen) Maynard, Charles (deceased) & Zelena, Paul, Christian (Melissa), & Ednal (Onedia) Maynard; Sisters: Louise Tynes & Kathleen Smith; 20 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 22, 2022
0 77 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

SERVANT ZELLA LOUISE SYMONETTE

December 22, 2022

Marilyn Theresa Gardiner

December 22, 2022

Ella Eleanor Rahming

December 22, 2022

Clerose Pierre

December 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button