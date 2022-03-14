BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for Edward Bertram Turner, Attorney-at-Law, age 70 years, a resident of Retirement Road will be held on Thursday March 17, 2022 at 10:00a.m. at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, East Shirley and Church Streets. Officiating will be Canon Basil Tynes assisted by Rev’d Dr. James B. Moultrie and Archdeacon James Palacious. Interment will follow in St. Matthew’s Church Cemetery, Church Street.

Due to Government COVID-19 regulations attendance at the Service is limited.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Wednesday March 16, 2022 from 10:30a.m to 12:00noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30p.m.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect. Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.