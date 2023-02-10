Edward George Ferguson aged 74 of Patron Crescent, Eastwood, died at his residence on Thursday 2nd February 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Beryl Ferguson; Daughters: Carla Saunders, Youlett Oliver, and Tamaica White; Sons: Clint, Otis, and Shannon Ferguson; Numerous Grandchildren including: Carlia, Kaila, Nina, Skyla, Clintaysia, Tavara, Kendra, and Lennique; Brother: Command Sergeant Major, Cleveland Daniel Penn; Aunts: Ruby Ferguson, Daisy Davis, Victoria Queen Platt, Idella Muldrow, and Diana Brown.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.