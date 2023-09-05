Obituaries

Edward James Brown

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 5, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

Edward James Brown, 81 yrs., a resident of Bougainvillea Blvd., South Beach & formerly of Jamaica died at his residence on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Shirley Mae Brown; 2 daughters: Angelique Brown-Peterson & Petrona Brown-Smith; 1 son: Valentino Brown; numerous grand & great grandchildren; 6 sisters: Ann-Marie Walters, Igeta Bramwell, Nadine Thomas, Dorothy Maxwell, Loretta Grubb & Shirley Brown; 3 brothers: Lucius, Bilmore & Christopher Brown; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 5, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Delores McKenzie

September 5, 2023

John Brown

September 5, 2023

Jennifer Ingraham

September 5, 2023

Eric Terrance Cooper

September 5, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button