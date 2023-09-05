Less than a minute

Edward James Brown, 81 yrs., a resident of Bougainvillea Blvd., South Beach & formerly of Jamaica died at his residence on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Shirley Mae Brown; 2 daughters: Angelique Brown-Peterson & Petrona Brown-Smith; 1 son: Valentino Brown; numerous grand & great grandchildren; 6 sisters: Ann-Marie Walters, Igeta Bramwell, Nadine Thomas, Dorothy Maxwell, Loretta Grubb & Shirley Brown; 3 brothers: Lucius, Bilmore & Christopher Brown; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.