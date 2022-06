DEATH NOTICE

Edward Prince Lewis age 85 a resident of Fire Trail Road died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on June 1st

He is survived by his Wife, Winifred V Lewis

4 Sons, Edward, Peter, Marshall and John

2 Daughters, Claudette and Sherelle

Daughter-in-law, Florease

25 Grandchildren

Many Great-grandchildren

A host of other Relatives and Friends too Numerous to mention

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date